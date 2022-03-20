BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are continuing to investigate after a man was fatally stabbed outside a Faneuil Hall bar Saturday night.

Officers responding to reports of an assault outside of Paddy O’s bar at 7 p.m. found a man who had been stabbed, police said. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The man has not yet been identified. Police said the assailant fled the area after the stabbing and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

All the bars on Union Street were closed Saturday night during the investigation, but were open and packed on Sunday.

“I think the vibe is like nothing happened,” said Tim Mueller, who was visiting the area. “So I think most of them don’t know that somebody got killed here.”

