TOPSFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Residents in Topsfield are on high alert after what state police called a random attack left one woman hospitalized with a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

A single bullet flew into a 64-year-old woman’s house on Juniper Lane around 4:25 p.m. and hit her in the chest, state police said.

She was rushed to the hospital where she is expected to be OK.

Authorities called the shooting random after an investigation revealed the shot came from outside the home.

People in the area say it’s concerning to learn something like this happened in such a quiet, tight-knit community.

“I’m shocked,” resident John Atkins said. “This is very unusual for a small town like this. I’m still trying to really process what’s happening.”

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police.

