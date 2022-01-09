MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police brought new equipment to search a Manchester, New Hampshire house where a 7-year-old girl was last seen in 2019.

Harmony Montgomery’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, called police in November and said she had been trying to find her daughter for months. Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, had custody of her at the time of her disappearance, and last week he was arrested on charges of assault, endangering the welfare of a child and interfering with custody.

Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s stepmother, is also facing a welfare fraud charge after she continued to receive Harmony’s food stamp benefits after she disappeared, police said.

Business groups and other organizations have offered nearly $100,000 in reward money for any information leading to Harmony being found.

