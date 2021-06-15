BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are continuing to seek information regarding the murder of a 20-year-old woman in Downtown Boston nearly 25 years ago.

Homicide detectives began an investigation into the murder of Karina Holmer on June 23, 1996, just one day after she had last been seen in the area of Tremont Street and Boylston Place, police said.

“As the anniversary of her tragic death approaches, investigators assigned to the BPD Unsolved Homicide Unit are seeking the public’s help to solve this heinous crime,” Boston police wrote in a press release. “Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department Unsolved Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

