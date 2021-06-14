BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public to come forward with tips regarding the fatal shooting of a 48-year-old woman in Roxbury more than three decades ago

Officers responding to 96 Stanwood St. on Dec. 2, 1989 found Barbara Ann Williams shot inside the first-floor apartment, according to Boston police.

She was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators located ballistic evidence outside of the residence and noted damage to Williams’ bedroom window, police said.

Shots were also reportedly fired into the second-floor apartment but Williams was the only person injured.

“Barbara Ann Williams was a mother and grandmother and the BPD unsolved Homicide Unit continues to seek the public’s help to solve this senseless crime,” Boston police wrote in a press release.” Anyone with information, regardless of how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a difference to this now decades long investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Department Unsolved Homicide Unit at (617) 343-4470.

Anonymous tips can be sent by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

