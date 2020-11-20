ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are continuing their search for a 14-year-old boy who fled from a group home in Attleboro earlier this month.

Jovany Pena walked away from his group home around 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 5, according to Attleboro police.

Staffers believe he may have left with someone in a green Toyota Rav4 and could be somewhere in the Taunton area, police added.

Anyone with information on Pena’s whereabouts is asked to call the Attleboro Police Detective Division at 508-222-1212.

