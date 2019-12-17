LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are continuing their search for an “armed and dangerous” woman suspected of firing several rounds of ammunition in Lowell earlier this month.
Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Alanna McCabe, of Newburyport, in connection with a shooting on Middle Street that left shell casings scattered on the ground and property damaged on Dec. 7 just before 1 a.m., according to police.
A warrant has been issued for McCabe’s arrest on charges including unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.
There were no reported injuries.
Anyone with information on McCabe’s whereabouts is urged to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.
