LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell police are continuing their search for an “armed and dangerous” woman suspected of firing several rounds of ammunition in Lowell earlier this month.

Authorities are looking for 25-year-old Alanna McCabe, of Newburyport, in connection with a shooting on Middle Street that left shell casings scattered on the ground and property damaged on Dec. 7 just before 1 a.m., according to police.

A warrant has been issued for McCabe’s arrest on charges including unlawful carrying of a firearm and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information on McCabe’s whereabouts is urged to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alanna McCabe, please contact the Lowell Police at 978-937-3200. Thank you. LPD10 pic.twitter.com/OVKsCS0Bwj — Lowell PD (@LowellPD) December 17, 2019

