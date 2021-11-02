WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are continuing to search for a missing 65-year-old Wakefield man with dementia.

State police shared on Tuesday that Wakefield police are seeking Paul Saulnier, who went missing last week.

Saulnier lives with family on Lowell Street in Wakefield but has wandered in the past to Chelsea, Arlington, Everett, Reading, and Melrose, according to Wakefield police.

Saulnier is described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with balding gray hair, a beard and mustache, and hazel eyes. He is also missing his right index finger.

Saulnier may be wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, and work boots.

Anyone with information on Saulnier’s whereabouts is asked to call Wakefield police at 781-245-1212.

