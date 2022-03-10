(WHDH) — A man leaving a convenience store asked emergency responders if the beer he purchased was OK moments after an out-of-control driver plowed into him.

The man was leaving Plantation Pantry on Hutchinson Island in Florida when a 21-year-old woman hit the accelerator instead of the brake and slammed into the front of the store, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Video shared by the sheriff’s office showed the woman’s Jeep crash through the door and send the man flying through the air.

“Just short of a miracle, the victim in this video is expected to recover after being hit by a vehicle that crashed through the front doors of this store,” authorities said in a Facebook post. “While first responders tended to the victim, he was talking and remained in unusually good spirits, asking deputies if his beer he just purchased was OK.”

Careless driving charges are expected to be filed against the driver.

The crash remains under investigation.

