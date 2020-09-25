MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A convicted felon is facing charges after being found with a large machete and several other knives behind a shopping plaza in Merrimack, New Hampshire early Friday morning, police said.

Officers patrolling the area of the Commons Shopping Center discovered Christopher Holland, 24, with multiple knives, according to Merrimack police.

They detained Holland, who police say could not provide a legitimate reason as to why he was at the property.

A subsequent records check showed that Holland has several felony convictions and is prohibited by law from carrying a dangerous weapon, police said.

He was arrested and transported to Valley Street Jail pending his arraignment Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court — South on charges of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon and prowling.

