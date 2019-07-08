Police: Convicted felon arrested after Beverly raid yields guns, stash of ammo, body armor

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted felon was arrested at his Beverly apartment Monday morning after a state police raid yielded guns, a large stash of ammunition, loaded magazines, and body armor, officials said.

Investigators executing a search warrant at 29-year-old Justin Hayes’ home determined he was in violation of terms of his parole, which stems from a prior conviction in Essex County for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Several law enforcement officials, including ATF agents, are said to have seized two pistols, nearly 350 rounds of various ammunition, loaded high-capacity magazines, and body armor.

Police say Hayes was cooperative with law enforcement and surrendered without incident.

Hayes is charged with parole violation warrant, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a large-capacity weapon or feeding device, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number;, receiving a firearm with a defaced serial number, committing a firearm violation while having at least three prior violent crime or drug crimes, possession of body armor in commission of a crime, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is slated to be arraigned in Salem District Court.

An investigation is ongoing.

