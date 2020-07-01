Police: Convicted felon arrested after NH traffic stop yields BB gun, stash of drugs

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A convicted felon is facing criminal charges after police say a traffic stop in New Hampshire early Wednesday morning yielded a BB gun and an array of illegal drugs.

Brandon Dickey, 36, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including three counts of possession of a controlled drug, operating while being a habitual offender, and being a felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers patrolling the city streets noticed a car being driven erratically and initiated a traffic stop around 3:10 a.m., police said.

After speaking with Dickey, police said officers learned that Dickey was a convicted felon who had racked up a slew of prior motor vehicle violations.

A search of Dickey’s vehicle is said to have yielded a BB gun, heroin, fentanyl, crack, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Dickey was then handcuffed and taken into custody.

