MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A convicted felon was found with a handgun and drugs following a motor vehicle stop in New Hampshire Sunday night, police said.

Manchester officers who witnessed a 2018 Hyundai fail to use the required turn signal while driving along Canal Street pulled the car over around 8:45 p.m., according to police.

The officers spoke with the driver, 33-year-old Timothy Burnett, of Sanbornton, and noticed that he allegedly had a Glock 26 tucked in the waistband of his pants.

He was placed into custody once police say they confirmed he was a convicted felon.

The passenger and registered owner of the car consented to a search of the vehicle, resulting in the discovery of seven individually wrapped bags of a substance believed to be crack cocaine in the center console, police said.

The passenger was released from the scene, while Burnett was charged with possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, being an armed career criminal, and felonious use of a firearm.

Burnett is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)