HOLLIS, N.H. (WHDH) - A convicted felon was found with a loaded firearm during a motor vehicle stop in Hollis, New Hampshire early Saturday morning, police said.

An officer conducting radar speed enforcement on Route 111 around 12:15 a.m. stopped a gold 1997 Honda Accord for a speeding violation.

The male passenger, identified as 21-year-old Louis Pilat, of Hudson, N.H., was observed with a loaded, concealed firearm in the back portion of his waistband, according to police.

A subsequent investigation revealed that Pilat was convicted of possession of child sexual abuse images in Hillsborough County Super Court – South in July of 2016.

Pilat’s firearm was seized and he was placed under arrest for felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, police said.

He was released on $500 cash bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

The female operator of the Honda Accord was issued a citation for speeding.

