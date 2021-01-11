CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WHDH) — A convicted felon pointed a gun at two adults and a juvenile during an argument that broke out after their dog ran onto his yard in Cape Coral, Florida, police said.

Jarvis Daniel Minor, 34, is currently being held in Lee County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, Cape Coral police announced Monday in a press release.

A neighbor’s dog ran onto Minor’s yard on SE 31st Terrace, prompting the dog’s owner and a juvenile to run after it in an attempt to catch it, police said.

An argument ensued and Minor retrieved a handgun from his home before threatening the juvenile and two adults with it, putting the victims in fear for their lives, police added.

The firearm was reportedly recovered and entered into evidence.

