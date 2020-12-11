MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A convicted felon threatened a person known to him with a lit blow torch in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a threat in the area of 122 Winter St. around 6 p.m. met with the victim who said he had gotten into an argument with Mark Boulanger, 47, of Manchester, who lit a blow torch and lunged at him with it, according to Manchester police.

The victim stated that the flame came within 12 inches of his face, police added.

Boulanger also allegedly made violent threats toward the victim.

Boulanger was initially uncooperative with officers but they eventually were able to take him into custody, police said.

He is slated to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court — South on charges of felony criminal threatening and felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, due to a previous conviction.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)