BOSTON (WHDH) - A convicted murderer who was out on parole stabbed someone during a road rage incident after running a red light in Boston earlier this month, police said.

Troopers responding to a reported stabbing that occurred during a road rage incident on the Bowker Overpass at the intersection of Boylston Street and Charlesgate East around 7:40 p.m. on Nov. 17 found a 59-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his abdomen, according to state police.

He was transported to Tufts Medical Center and is expected to recover.

An investigation revealed that the victim was a passenger in a car being driven by a male relative on Boylston Street toward Charlesgate when another vehicle coming from the direction of Massachusetts Avenue ran a red light on Boylston and almost struck the victim’s car, state police said.

The vehicles stopped prior to the intersection of Bowker Overpass and Boylston Street, where the victim, his relative, and the driver who ran the red light, identified as Joseph Irizarry, Sr., 41, of Dorchester, got out of their cars and began to argue, state police added.

Irizarry then allegedly punched both occupants of the other vehicle in the face before getting back into his car, grabbing a knife, and then stabbing the victim, who was standing next to the open driver’s side door.

Irizarry drove away and the victim and his relative got back in their car and followed him onto Commonwealth Avenue and several side streets before losing him, state police said.

The victims called 911 and the victim was subsequently transported by Boston EMS to the hospital.

A further investigation led police to identify Irizarry as the suspect, state police added.

Troopers also determined that he was on parole from a murder conviction stemming from an April 2000 gang-related shooting in Lawrence, state police continued.

Irizarry had been convicted of second-degree murder and was granted parole by the parole board in 2020.

State police detective obtained a warrant earlier this week charging Irizarry with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Troopers contacted Irizarry’s parole officer and Irizarry was notified that the charges against him were a violation of conditions of his parole, state police said.

Irizarry agreed to surrender and was taken into custody in Medford, state police added.

He was returned to prison on the parole violation and is slated to be arraigned on the new charges at a later date.

