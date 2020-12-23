Police: Convicted murderer under investigation for recent crime arrested after hiding in attic in Onset

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A convicted murderer wanted in connection with a recent crime was arrested Tuesday after sparking a SWAT team response in Onset, police said.

Parole officers learned around 8:40 p.m. that 56-year-old Gino Gaillardetz, a parole for murder who is under investigation for a recent crime in the Boston area, was staying at a house on Mason Street Extension, according to Wareham police.

The Chelsea man had allegedly said that he was not going to be taken back to jail.

The parole officers called for the assistance of the Wareham Police Department to serve a warrant.

While searching the house, police say it became apparent that Gaillardetz had hid himself in an attic space.

The officers were unable to access the attic space safely, so they surrounded the house.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT team, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, state police and a command unit from the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council arrived at the scene.

The area was secured and neighboring houses were evacuated.

Just before 10 p.m., Gaillardetz allegedly began to strike the attic exhaust fan in an attempt to escape.

Chief John Walcek used a cruiser loud speaker to urge Gaillardetz to surrender and come out of the house.

Within a few minutes, police say Gaillardetz appeared in the kitchen and was placed in custody without incident.

“This potentially dangerous situation involving a convicted murderer was resolved safely by the professionalism and cooperation of several law enforcement agencies,” Walcek said. “This was a team effort and our off-duty lieutenants, sergeants, officers, detectives and juvenile detective who responded from home to assist is typical of the dedication of personnel at the WPD. In addition, our amazing communications officers not only coordinated incoming resources, they continued to handle regular shift related calls.”

The SWAT team performed a protective sweep of the home to ensure no other suspects or weapons were in the residence.

