Police convoy surprises Mighty Quinn with very own motorcycle

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Local police officers showed up in force to surprise Mighty Quinn Wednesday with his very own police motorcycle.

A convoy of officers packed in front of Quinn’s Weymouth home to surprise the 3-year-old who is home recovering after having a cancerous tumor removed.

Chemotherapy for cancer has diminished Quinn’s immune system and he can’t leave his house, so people come by to visit him at his window.

Officers gave Quinn a Quincy police motorcycle designed just for him in addition to a personalized street sign and license plate.

Officers from all over the south shore and a number of celebrities have made their way to Quinn’s window this summer.

The Dropkick Murphey’s dropped by and they preformed some songs for the Mighty Quinn.

