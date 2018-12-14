Police: Councilman assaulted marshals at immigration protest

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut city councilman has been arrested during an immigration protest at a courthouse.

Meriden City Councilman Miguel Castro was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of assault on public safety personnel and first-degree rioting.

Police say Castro was participating in a protest at Meriden Superior Court organized by Unidad Latina en Accion in support of a man arrested by immigration officials.

Authorities say Castro assaulted two judicial marshals while they were dispersing a crowd in the parking lot.

It’s unclear if other people involved with the protest were arrested.

Castro has been released on $5,000 bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 27.

Castro said Friday he will release a statement later in the day about “how the system handled the whole situation.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)