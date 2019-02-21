Police: Counterfeit $100 bills used at stores in more than a dozen Mass. communities

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts are investigating after counterfeit $100 bills were used at stores in more than a dozen communities south of Boston earlier this month, officials said.

Authorities launched an investigation on Feb. 7 after police in West Bridgewater learned that fake currency had been used at a Dunkin’ Donuts, Jessy’s Liquors, Hockomock Liquors, and a CVS Pharmacy, according to police.

The bills, which all had the serial number “A08225971A,” were also said to be recovered by police in 13 other communities, including Raynham, Taunton, Bridgewater, and Fall River.

Investigators said most of the businesses that accepted the bills did not realize that the money was counterfeit.

An investigation determined that one of the same two suspects and vehicle were spotted at each location and that all of the bills were passed off on the same day.

“It is unusual to see this much of the same matching counterfeit currency in such a short period of time in the same general area,” West Bridgewater police said in a press release.

Police have released surveillance images of two men suspected in the crimes.

Anyone who recognizes them is asked to contact West Bridgewater police lieutenant Tim Nixon at 508-586-2525.

