Police: Couple arrested after 250 bags of fentanyl seized during Somerset traffic stop

SOMERSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman were arrested after officers found 250 bags of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Somerset on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Tyler Devoll Jr., 31, of Swansea, is facing charges including possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of clonazepam, and possession of gabapentin, according to Somerset Police Chief George McNeil. Ashley Cottrell, 31, of Somerset, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of Adderall, speeding, and failure to use a turn signal.

An officer on patrol in the area of High and School streets around 4:30 p.m. clocked Cottrell at 12 mph over the speed limit before observing her turn down Dublin Street without using a turn signal, police said. Cottrell and Devoll were stopped after allegedly pulling into a random driveway.

Police say the officer conducted a vehicle search after learning that the suspects had been “actively selling narcotics” in Somerset.

About five grams of fentanyl packed in 250 bags, cocaine, Adderall, gabapentin, clonazepam, a digital scale, drug paraphernalia, and $1,130 were said to be seized from the vehicle.

Both suspects were slated to be arraigned Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)