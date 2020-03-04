MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WHDH) — A couple in Pennsylvania was arrested for allegedly pushing their young son in a stroller while intoxicated on Tuesday.

An officer standing on North George Street at West 11th Avenue in Manchester Township around 3 p.m. watched a couple crossing the road as the woman pushed a stroller with their 3-year-old son inside, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Northbound traffic reportedly had to come to a stop to give the couple time to cross the street.

Once on the other side, the woman dropped a soda, which police say she had difficulty bending over to pick up.

The officer approached the couple and observed that they had pinpoint pupils, slurred speech and that they could not stand still, police said.

The man, identified as Chad Reed, 29, and the woman, identified as Jazlyn Winters, 23, both of Manchester Township, allegedly told the officer that they smoked marijuana and took Adderall earlier in the day.

Reed and Winters were arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and public drunkness.

The 3-year-old boy was released to a grandparent.

The York County Children, Youth & Families was notified of the incident.

