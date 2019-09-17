Police: Couple arrested for riding bikes around drunk had sex in back of patrol car

(WHDH) — A drunken couple arrested for riding their bikes around town with no lights had sex in the back of a patrol car after they were taken into custody on Saturday night, officials said.

The Miami Herald reports Aaron Thomas, 31, and Megan Mondanaro, 35, were stopped by a deputy after they were nearly hit by a motorist in Nassau County, Florida.

Both Thomas and Mondanaro stunk of alcohol, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

When the couple was loaded into a patrol car, officials say they stripped naked and started having sex.

“Megan and Aaron took their clothes off and started to have sex,” a deputy wrote in a police report obtained by the news outlet. “When I opened up the door to stop them, Aaron was naked and Megan had her pants down.”

Thomas reportedly managed to run off with the deputy’s handcuffs as he was being removed from the patrol car. He was later found behind a nearby ice cream shop.

The suspects, who both have “extensive” rap sheets, are facing DUI charges.

Thomas was slapped with an additional theft charge for fleeing with the handcuffs.

