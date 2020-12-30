MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A couple is facing criminal charges after allegedly attacking a man in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, leaving him with a stab wound and a head injury.

Officers responding to the area of 190 Spruce St. around 7:30 p.m. learned that a man was stabbed in the arm and had since left the scene, according to Manchester police.

Shortly after, officers responded to Elliot Hospital for a 23-year-old man who arrived with a stab wound to the arm, police said.

He reportedly told them that a man had hit him in the head with a hammer and a woman stabbed him in the arm.

An investigation revealed that 43-year-old Deng Chol and 35-year-old Sarah Fitton were the couple involved in the incident, police said.

They were subsequently arrested and charged with first-degree assault.

Fitton is set to be arraigned Wednesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — North.

Chol’s bail was set at $2,500 personal recognizance and his court date is to be determined.

