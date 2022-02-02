(WHDH) — A pair of women are facing criminal charges after police say two young children were recently found living in deplorable living conditions in a Nevada home that housed nearly three dozen dogs.

Lindsay Arnold, 29, was arrested Monday on two felony counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Arnold’s partner, 46-year-old Christa Garcia, has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

Deputies responding to a welfare check at a home in Lemmon Valley discovered two children, ages 7 and 9, living in a small bedroom in a 900-square-foot basement with 18 dogs. The children were said to be suffering from a number of bites and scratches.

An investigation revealed that the children had been sleeping on a deflated air mattress covered in dog feces, the sheriff’s office said.

Arnold and Garcia were said to be living in another bedroom with 15 dogs. The entire basement floor was reportedly covered with clothing, trash, and animal feces.

The children have since been placed in emergency care with family.

Thirty-four dogs, including various breeds and sizes, were rescued from the home.

An investigation remains ongoing.

