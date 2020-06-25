TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts couple are facing child endangerment and drug charges after being found with their newborn and numerous narcotics inside a Tewksbury hotel room, police said.

Officers responding to the Residence Inn on Andover Street for a well-being check requested by the Department of Children and Families found Melissa Normandin, 37, of Lynn, Michael Upton, 32, of Lowell, and their child in a room with cocaine, Suboxone and other drugs, according to Tewksbury police.

Upton also reportedly had two active arrest warrants.

DCF arrived and took the child into custody.

Upton was arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court on his two arrest warrants for breaking and entering nighttime for felony and larceny over $1,200.

He is set to face a judge in Lowell District Court on Aug. 4 for charges of possession of a Class B substance — crack cocaine, possession of a Class B substance — Suboxone, possession of a Class E substance — gabapentin, and reckless endangerment of a child.

Normandin is also due in court that day to face charges of possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute-Suboxone, possession of a Class A substance — fentanyl, possession of a Class B substance — cocaine, possession of a Class E substance — gabapentin, and reckless endangerment of a child.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)