PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating an overnight home invasion in Providence, the second of the week in the city.

According to investigators, at least five people wearing masks kicked in the front door of a home on Monticello Street about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and used cords to tie up a husband and wife.

The husband suffered a minor head injury as a result of being pistol-whipped during the incident.

Police say the couple’s 11-year-old daughter was asleep in a bedroom and wasn’t hurt.

The suspects were apparently looking for cash but left the home without any.

Investigators are trying to determine if some or all of the assailants were also responsible for a similar home invasion Monday on Hanover Street.

