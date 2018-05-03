Police: Couple wanted in umbrella attack in Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Police in Worcester are searching for a couple who they say attacked a woman with an umbrella in a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru on Wednesday.

Officers responding around 4 p.m. to the JK Mart on Chandler Street for a report of an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon found a woman suffering from a 3-to-4-inch laceration to her chin.

The 31-year-old victim told police that she was in the drive-thru line when she suddenly heard a banging noise coming from the rear passenger side of her vehicle.

When the woman exited her car to approach a man and woman, the man swung an umbrella at her, according to police. The female suspect then started to punch the victim in the head, police added. The victim fled the scene and called the police. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his early 20s, standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, with curly hair. He was said to wearing jean shorts and a red shirt.

The woman is described as Hispanic, in her early 20s, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with curly hair. She was said to wearing a headband and gray shirt.

A search of the area for the suspects following the incident turned out to be unsuccessful, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

An investigation is ongoing.

