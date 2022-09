BOSTON (WHDH) - Police in Massachusetts said they’re cracking down on distracted driving, issuing more than 38,000 citations through this August.

Police said more than 7,500 of those 38,000 were finable offenses that brought in upwards of $800,000, adding that the citations they’ve given out this year could surpass last year’s total.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)