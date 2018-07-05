Police: Crash kills 2, injures 2

BELMONT, N.H. (WHDH) - BELMONT, N.H. (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and two others hurt in a three-car crash in New Hampshire.

Police tell WMUR-TV a car traveling north on Route 106 in Belmont on Wednesday crossed a double-yellow line and crashed into the southbound cars at about 6:30 p.m.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

