Police: ‘Creative’ driver tried to pass Camel cigarette box off as inspection sticker

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A driver in New Hampshire was cited on Valentine’s Day after police say they were caught riding around with a “suspicious” looking inspection sticker.

A Plaistow officer patrolling the area of 19 Plaistow Rd. stopped a motorist who had a box of Camel cigarettes in the window trying to imitate an official New Hampshire inspection sticker, according to police.

“Although it is creative, it is definitely not legal,” the police department said in a Facebook post.

The driver, whose name was not released, was issued a traffic citation.

“Please do not attempt this,” the department warned. “Get your vehicle inspected according to the law at an official inspection station.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)