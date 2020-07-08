Police credit seat belts with saving life of 2 in Hingham rollover crash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hingham credit seat belts with saving the lives of two people involved in a rollover crash Sunday night.

Crews were called to the scene on the northbound side of Route 228 where for reasons still under investigation, a car crossed over the center lane, struck a pole and came to rest on its side, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

Both the driver and passenger were not injured.

Seat belts make the difference. Sunday night for an undetermined reason, NB Rte. 228 car crossed over center line, struck a pole and landed on its side. Driver & passenger were not injured Seat belts and airbags work. #buckleup pic.twitter.com/1SBBVdtwTu — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) July 8, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)