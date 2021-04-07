Police: Crime spree ‘masterminds’ held without bail in connection to string of burglaries

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two men who police detectives describe as the “masterminds” behind a years-long crime spree were ordered held without bail on Wednesday.

Gabriel Estuardo Rojas, 28, of Methuen, and Manual Jose Lopez, 24, of Lawrence were taken into custody at their homes and faced charges in Woburn District Court in connection with seven burglaries and break-ins taking place since November 22, 2019, according to a release issued by Pelham, NH police. They are also facing charges of dealing in property stolen from several other burglaries and break-ins in Massachusetts.

In December of 2019, police released a video of two men that broke into a residence on Long Pond Drive in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

They say that video led them to “a number of leads which uncovered a region-wide criminal operation.” Through this and cooperation with surrounding agencies, Pelham police said they were able to recover stolen items from various breaks.

Both Rojas and Lopez will face additional charges for being considered fugitives from justice for burglary and criminal mischief.

They are due back in court on April 12 for a dangerousness hearing.

