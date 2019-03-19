Police: Crowbar-wielding man dressed in unicorn costume robs store

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (AP/WHDH) — Apparently, not all unicorns are the embodiment of purity and grace.

Baltimore County Police say a person dressed in a unicorn costume and wielding a crowbar tried to rob a convenience store Saturday morning in the Baldwin community.

Officers arrived just after the High’s store opening time of 5 a.m. to respond to the robbery call.

Police say the suspect, 28-year-old Jacob William Rogge, had fled in a silver car. They located what appeared to be the same car after it had wrecked against a tree. No other cars were involved in the wreck.

Rogge and 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese were involved in the crash and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. according to police.

During the alleged robbery, police say Rogge tried to conceal his identity by wearing a unicorn costume.

Police say used the crowbar to smash one of the registers when he demanded money from an employee.

Both men have been charged with armed robbery.

Police didn’t say if money or merchandise was taken in the robbery.

