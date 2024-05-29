BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital after crashing a police cruiser into an East Boston barber shop Tuesday evening, officials said.

At around 7:05 p.m., the officer was responding to a call about a man with a gun at a Burger King when another car pulled out in front of the cruiser and hit it, , according to the Boston Police Department. This caused the officer to swerve and hit the side of the barber shop, police said.

The police officer was taken to the hospital and the other car involved remained on scene.

Boston firefighters took away some of the large chunks of concrete that were left behind. The residents who live above the barbershop learned earlier that the building was confirmed to be structurally sound after being struck.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)