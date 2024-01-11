NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Newbury police cruiser was involved in a crash Wednesday evening, going off the road and hitting a telephone pole in Newburyport, officials said.

Newbury police said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Parker Street and Scotland Road, near the Newbury line.

The officer involved was taken to a hospital as a precaution, according to police.

Emergency crews were spotted on scene Wednesday night, with a damaged telephone pole visible in the area.

Police said eastbound traffic on Scotland Road was being diverted as of around 9:50 p.m. while crews worked to make repairs and while crews waited for water on the roadway to clear.

