BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston police cruiser was involved in a crash while the officer was responding to a shooting in South Boston late Wednesday night.

The officer was on their way to the shooting scene in the area of 246 Dorchester St. around 11 p.m. when the cruiser crashed into the side of another car at the intersection of Dorchester Street and Old Colony Avene, according to Boston police.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the crash.

Officers who arrived at the shooting scene found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

An investigation remains ongoing.

