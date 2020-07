HARWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police cruiser sustained serious damage in a crash overnight in Harwich.

The cruiser had significant damage to the front bumper and was up against a pole following the crash.

A second car also sustained serious damage from the collision.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)