Police cruiser set on fire, stores looted during protests in Providence, RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Violent protests that took place in Providence, Rhode Island on Monday are similar to what happened in Boston the night before.

Looters took to the city streets near the Providence Place Mall, smashing storefronts and stealing from inside.

Several fires were also set in the area, including one to a police cruiser.

Crews put out the flames, revealing a burned cruiser shell.

A large police presence is patrolling the city as cleanup gets underway.

On Sunday night, peaceful protests took a violent turn in Boston. Several officers were injured, nearly two dozen cruisers were damaged and more than 50 people were arrested.

Officials have not said if anyone was injured or arrested in Providence.

