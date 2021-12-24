DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man is facing a slew of charges after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole and breaking into a home in Dudley on Friday morning.

Steven Curtis, 28, of Quinebaug, Connecticut was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a vehicle, marked lanes violation, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Ramshorn and Dudley Oxford roads found a 2017 Chevrolet pickup truck and a damaged utility pole hanging by its wires, according to Dudley police.

A preliminary investigation determined the truck had been driving west on Dudley Oxford Road when it collided with a utility pole and two stop signs before coming to rest on the lawn of a Ramshorn Road home, police said.

The driver, later identified as Curtis had allegedly fled the scene of the crash.

While officers were searching for the suspect, police received a report that a man had broken into a home on Airport Road.

Officers entered the home and found Curtis, who was identified as the driver of the pickup truck, according to Dudley police.

Police say Curtis broke into the home while trying to locate a friend’s house in the area, instead entering the wrong residence.

Curtis was also charged with breaking into a dwelling in the nighttime and assault and battery, police said.

He was arraigned in Dudley District Court on Friday.

