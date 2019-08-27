Police: CT man crashed into police cruisers while leading officers on wild chase

WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man who led officers on a wild early morning chase through several South Shore communities is facing a slew of criminal charges after allegedly slamming his car into multiple police cruisers.

Randolph police officers who tried to stop a driver who ran a red light at a high rate of speed called for backup after Manuel Vidal, 45, of Bridgeport, refused to stop and sped away, eventually crashing into a Randolph police cruiser and veering onto residential sidewalks, according to West Bridgewater police.

The chase continued into Avon, then Brockton, and then into West Bridgewater, where Vidal spun out in a parking lot on North Main Street and was surrounded by police cruisers, one of which he accelerated into, police said.

After a struggle he was arrested on charges of failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Brockton District Court.

