Police: CT man dies after drowning in Barnstable pond

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a Connecticut man in his early 30s drowned while swimming in a Barnstable pond on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a possible drowning around 6:10 p.m. after the man went missing while swimming alone in Hathaway’s Pond, according to a release issued by police.

Crews located the swimmer, whose name has been withheld, in about 20 feet of water and transported him to Cape Cod Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The on-scene investigation indicates that man waded out beyond the swimming area before going under.

No additional information was immediately released.

