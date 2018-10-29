Police: CT man smashed Common light fixture during World Series celebration

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 22-year-old Connecticut man is facing criminal charges for smashing a light fixture on the Common during the Red Sox World Series celebration.

Shawn Lindsay was arrested early Monday morning by officers monitoring celebratory crowds after he was seen climbing a light pole and smashing the light fixture multiple times, causing the plastic lens to shatter, according to Boston police.

Lindsay is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on a charge of malicious destruction of property.

