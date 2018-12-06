DUXBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police say a custodian was behind a threatening message found in a Vermont high school bathroom.

Vermont State Police have cited the 51-year-old Moretown man with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and creating a false alarm for the message found Tuesday at Harwood Union High School.

Schools Superintendent Brigid Nease says the message read “I am going to kill you,” and it was written in liquid soap on the boys’ bathroom mirror.

Nease says video surveillance footage from the hallways helped in the investigation.

The custodian is due in court Thursday.

