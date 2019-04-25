Police: Customer helps detain drunken man who tried to steal bottle of strawberry Smirnoff

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Cape Cod are crediting a customer who helped detain a drunken man after he attempted to steal a bottle of strawberry Smirnoff vodka from a liquor store in Yarmouth on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a shoplifting report at Becker’s Package Store around 10 p.m. learned a customer in the store was helping to detain an alleged shoplifter, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

Police say officers found 28-year-old Brett Geddis with a $14.99 bottle of vodka stuffed in the front of his pants.

He was arrested and taken to the Yarmouth Police Department, where he was booked on a shoplifting charge.

Police said in a Facebook post that they “commend the store owner and the helpful customer involved in this arrest.”

Geddis was slated to be arraigned Thursday in Barnstable District Court.

