Police: Customer upset about cold fries fires gun in McDonald’s kitchen

(WHDH) — A woman upset about being served cold fries was arrested Monday after she walked into a McDonald’s kitchen in Garden City, Georgia, and fired a gun, officials said.

The restaurant owner told WTOC-TV that the woman walked out with her fries before she angrily barged back in, complaining about the food and demanding a refund.

The woman then followed the manager into the kitchen as he went to retrieve some fresh fries, brandished a gun and fired a gunshot into the floor, according to the news outlet.

She fled with an unknown amount of money after the store manager reportedly offered her a refund.

Police later pulled the suspect over on Liberty Parkway around 2:45 p.m.

She was taken into custody without incident.

