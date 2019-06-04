Police: Customers with ‘code word’ could buy crack pipes at Wareham gas station

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A worker and a manager at a Wareham gas station are facing criminal charges after police say they illegally sold crack pipes to customers who provided them with a special code word, police said.

After receiving word that a small glass pipe and a piece of copper pad — both commonly used to smoke crack cocaine — were being sold to customers at the Route 6 fuel at the corner of Marion and Swifts Beach roads, police set up an undercover sting to obtain the items, according to Wareham police.

An officer who provided the clerk with the code word was allegedly warned that he would have to put the items in a bag before leaving the store. The clerk, later identified as John Amaral, 57, of North Dartmouth, was arrested on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute.

Soon after, the manager, Mohammad Iqbal, 58, of New Bedford, is charged with possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.

During the operation, Wareham police seized more than 30 glass pipes and numerous copper pads.

Both were expected to be arraigned Wareham District Court.

