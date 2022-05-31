HOLLISTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a cyclist was seriously injured after a crash with a landscape truck in Holliston Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at Prentice and Highland streets at 1:45 p.m. found a truck with a landscape trailer and bicyclist had collided, police said. The cyclist, a 77-year-old man, was medflighted to a Boston hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)