Police: Dad kicked son’s genitals under restaurant table, forced him to sit in hot car

(WHDH) — A 41-year-old father is facing criminal charges after police say he kicked his 10-year-old son’s genitals under a table at Applebee’s before forcing him to sit in a hot car as punishment during a recent heatwave.

Briton Odell Miller, of Little Rock, Arkansas, is facing a charge of second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor, according to KATV.

The news outlet reports that Miller was cursing and yelling at his son inside the restaurant on Tuesday night, telling him to “act right.”

Police say surveillance video later showed Miller dragging his son out to the car by the arm.

Witnesses told the news outlet that the boy was in the car with the windows rolled up and the engine off.

Police spoke with the boy’s 12-year-old brother, who claimed they get forced into the car on a regular basis.

The boys were not hurt and released into the custody of Miller’s girlfriend.

An investigation is ongoing.

